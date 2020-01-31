BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Brigadier Saeed Al-Malti, spokesman for the Military College and commander of one of the hubs in Tripoli operations, said that Al-Wefaq forces are preparing for a strong mission in the coming hours.
Malti said on Friday that the Al-Wefaq forces, loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, are preparing to retake the strategic port-city of Sirte in northern Libya.
He pointed out that the forces have made some arrangements to restore the city of Sirte and the Al-Washeka area, while a calm situation prevails in the clashes in the Libyan capital.
The forces loyal to the Government of National Accord lost Sirte to the Libyan National Army (LNA) in early January after the latter launched a surprise operation along the coast.
Since losing Sirte, the Government of National Accord forces have been on the defensive, as the Libyan National Army push towards the GNA stronghold of Misrata along the Libyan coast.
