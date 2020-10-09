BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Minister of Defense of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Salah El-Dine Nimroush, called on the reconciliation forces to prepare for any possible attack by the Libyan National Army (LNA).
The Operation Volcano Fury Facebook page, which is associated with the GNA, announced that its forces had taken all measures to repel and prevent any possible attack by the National Army.
“Our heroic forces have begun to prepare the implementation of the instructions of the Minister of Defense Colonel Dr. Salah El-Dine Al-Nimroush, to take all measures to repel and prevent any potential attack, with utmost caution,” the page said.
The statement added that this comes “after receiving information that the war criminal named Haftar might attack the cities of Bani Walid, Tarhuna and Gharyan.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.