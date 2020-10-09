BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Minister of Defense of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Salah El-Dine Nimroush, called on the reconciliation forces to prepare for any possible attack by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

The Operation Volcano Fury Facebook page, which is associated with the GNA, announced that its forces had taken all measures to repel and prevent any possible attack by the National Army.

“Our heroic forces have begun to prepare the implementation of the instructions of the Minister of Defense Colonel Dr. Salah El-Dine Al-Nimroush, to take all measures to repel and prevent any potential attack, with utmost caution,” the page said.

The statement added that this comes “after receiving information that the war criminal named Haftar might attack the cities of Bani Walid, Tarhuna and Gharyan.”