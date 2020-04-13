BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces launched a new offensive in western Tripoli on Monday, targeting the key city of Surman.

According to reports from northwestern Libya, the GNA forces began the offensive on Monday by storming the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) positions east of Surman, prompting a fierce firefight to breakout between the two rival parties.

Some early reports say the GNA has entered Surman and has captured some neighborhoods; however, other reports claim that the fighting is still at the eastern outskirts of the city.

The GNA is attempting to reclaim several areas in northwestern Libya after losing them during the Libyan National Army’s large-scale offensive at the end of the year.

Surman is incredibly important to the GNA forces because of it proximity to both Tripoli, Libya’s capital, and the Tunisian border.

