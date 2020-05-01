BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 P.M.) – The Libyan Air Force of the Turkish-backed Al-Wefaq government forces headed by Fayez al-Sarraj carried out airstrikes in several areas of Libya, targeting vehicles and personnel belonging to the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

“The Libyan Air Force carried out 6 combat raids a short time ago near Wadi Murasit on the road between Al Qurayyat and Nessma targeting a convoy of armed vehicles and individuals belonging to the Haftar terrorist militia,” the Al-Wefaq spokesman, Colonel Pilot Mohammad Qanunu, said in a press statement, obtained by “Sputnik”. The Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Hifter).

On the other hand, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya called on the parties in the Libyan conflict to end hostilities and restart the JMC 5 + 5 talks.

“From the various Libyan and international calls for a ceasefire, including what was stated in the constructive Libyan National Army statement in which it declared a truce during the month of Ramadan and the response of the Government of National Accord,” the UN Mission in Libya said during a press release.

“The United Nations Support Mission in Libya calls on the two parties to seize this opportunity to immediately halt all military operations and resume the JMC (5 + 5) talks – via video calling, if necessary,” they continued.

“This is aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire, based on the draft agreement proposed by the mission on February 23,” the statement said.

The UN Support Mission in Libya welcomed “initiatives that would allow the Libyan people, who are suffering under the weight of this conflict, to celebrate the blessed month of Ramadan in peace.”

The statement urged “all parties to refrain from any acts or provocative statements that threaten the prospects of achieving and sustaining a true truce, and this includes attempts to use the periods of calm from one party or another to enhance its position.”

