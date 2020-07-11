BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has expressed deep concern about the recent clashes between different Turkish-backed groups in Janzour, a residential area of Tripoli.
These clashes have reportedly terrorized the local population and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
The U.N. mission condemned such reckless acts that put civilians directly at risk, while Tripoli is still recovering from a 15-month blockade.
The Mission noted that the occurrence of these clashes underscores the need for the Government of the National Accord to move quickly towards effective security sector reform, in conjunction with the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups.
The clashes between these Turkish-backed groups were first reported earlier in the week and since then, they have been sporadic, with the most intense firefights taking place on Friday.
