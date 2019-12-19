BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) attempted to break through the defenses of the Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) in the city of Tripoli this week after the latter scored several advances around the capital.
In a short video that was released this morning, the GNA forces can be seen attempting to break through the LNA’s lines after losing several areas around Tripoli.
However, the attack was eventually repelled by the LNA after the latter heavily targeted the GNA’s vehicle during the brief exchange.
Video shows GNA fighters attempting to break through LNA Defence lines & results in their vehicle being targeted. #Libya pic.twitter.com/fOcVPqI6RT
— LibyaReview (@LibyaReview) December 19, 2019
