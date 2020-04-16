BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces managed to score a direct hit on an airfield at the Tarhuna Airport in northwestern Libya recently.
Using an armed drone, the GNA struck a Russian-made Antonov An-32 military transport that was parked at the Tarhuna Airport, new satellite photos revealed.
In the photos, the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) An-32 military transport aircraft is destroyed after the GNA drone struck this installation recently.
#Libya #ليبيا
Elimination of a #LNA transport aircraft by the #GNA
A Libyan National Army Antonov An-32 has been destroyed by a drone strike of GNA on the #Tarhuna airport. pic.twitter.com/cp85G7G37Y
— IWN (@A7_Mirza) April 16, 2020
The destruction of the An-32 comes just days after the GNA shot down a military chopper in the northern part of Libya.
