The international airport of Mitiga of the Libyan capital of Tripoli has been closed, and the flights have been moved to the city of Misrata, the airport’s press service said.
“We are informing you about the suspension of air traffic until a further notification and moving flights to the international airport of Misrata starting from Thursday, 23 January”, the press service wrote on a Facebook page.
On Sunday, parties to the Libyan conflict and multiple international actors gathered in Berlin for a conference to discuss how to resolve the long-standing armed conflict. The participants agreed to push for a political settlement and permanent ceasefire.
The airport often suspends its activity amid the ongoing military confrontation between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the rival UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).
On 9 January, the LNA included the airport in the no-fly zone due to its offensive to capture the capital, which is the seat of the GNA. However, the airport was reopened after the sides announced a ceasefire three days later. One more suspension took place after rocket fire on Wednesday, but the airport was soon reopened.
Since the overthrow and killing of long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.