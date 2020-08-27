BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Sirte and Al-Jafrah Operations Room of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord announced that Libyan National Army (LNA) forces targeted their troops in the early hours on Thursday morning with more than 12 rocket-propelled grenades.
The GNA described this as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement announced on Friday.
The Sirte and Al-Jafrah Operations Room promised that it would not hesitate to respond to such actions, according to what was decided by field operations.
In turn, the Libyan National Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Mismari, denied these allegations, pointing out that the LNA did not launch any attacks west of Sirte.
Tensions remain high between the two sides, despite the announcement of a ceasefire by the Government of National Accord last week.
The Libyan National Army said they do not accept the terms of the ceasefire if it means that Sirte and Al-Jafrah will become demilitarized zones.
