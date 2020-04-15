BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – The official spokesperson for the Turkish-backed Government for National Accord (GNA), Mohammad Qanunu, said on Wednesday that the GNA troops captured more than 3,000 square kilometers in northwestern Libya this week.

According to Qanunu, their forces captured over 3,000 square kilometers territory from the Libyan National Army (LNA) after launching a massive attack at the Surman axis

He said that “the enemy’s defenses collapsed under the blows of the Al-Wefaq forces and their overwhelming attack,” referring to the Libyan army forces led by Field Marshal Khalifah Haftar.

Qanunu pointed out that GNA “extended before sunset full control of Surman and Sabratha (70 km west of the capital Tripoli), and entered Al-Ajilat and Mleitah, Zaltan, Rikdalayn, Al-Jameel, Al-Asa, and joined its people who welcomed it with welcome.”

He added that GNA forces “seized an enormous arsenal of Egyptian and Emirati weapons and ammunition, as well as 6 Emirati armored vehicles, 10 tanks and dozens of armed vehicles.”

