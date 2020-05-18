BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces announced the capture of the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase near the Tunisian border.
“Our heroic forces have taken control of the Al-Watiyah Airbase,” the media center for Operation “Anger Volcano” said in a statement via Facebook.
Prior to the capture of the base, the GNA announced that their air force carried out three air strikes on the installation, which was controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA).
The GNA has been trying to capture the Al-Watiyah Airbase for just over a month now; however, all of their previous attacks had been foiled by the Libyan National Army.
The Libyan National Army has yet to comment on the GNA’s claims about the Al-Watiyah Airbase.
Libya suffers a sharp division in state institutions between the east, which is run by the parliament and the national army, and between the west where the Presidential Council of the Wefaq government is headed by Fayez al-Sarraj.
