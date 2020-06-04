BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces captured the Tripoli International Airport on Wednesday after a short battle with the Libyan National Army (LNA) outside of the capital.

According to the official Facebook page of the GNA, their forces seized the Tripoli Airport after forcing the LNA troops to withdraw further south of this installation.

During the capture of the Tripoli Airport, the Government of National Accord allegedly seized two Russian-made Pantsir-C air defense systems that were left behind by the LNA, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported.

“A few hours ago, as part of a large-scale military offensive operation, terrorists, the Turkish military and the forces of the Government of National Accord of Libya were able to seize control of Tripoli International Airport, on the territory of which, according to several sources, there were at least two serviceable ZRPK “Pantsir- C “and several anti-aircraft missile systems” Square “(” Cube “), not to mention military military equipment,” they said.

No video footage or photos have been released to corroborate the claims, but if true, this would not be the first time that the GNA has seized these air defense systems.

The Government of National Accord forces captured two Pantsir air defense systems during their April advance near the Tunisian border.

Since losing the Tripoli Airport, the Libyan National Army has also lost their last positions inside the capital.

