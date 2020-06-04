BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces captured the Tripoli International Airport on Wednesday after a short battle with the Libyan National Army (LNA) outside of the capital.
According to the official Facebook page of the GNA, their forces seized the Tripoli Airport after forcing the LNA troops to withdraw further south of this installation.
During the capture of the Tripoli Airport, the Government of National Accord allegedly seized two Russian-made Pantsir-C air defense systems that were left behind by the LNA, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported.
“A few hours ago, as part of a large-scale military offensive operation, terrorists, the Turkish military and the forces of the Government of National Accord of Libya were able to seize control of Tripoli International Airport, on the territory of which, according to several sources, there were at least two serviceable ZRPK “Pantsir- C “and several anti-aircraft missile systems” Square “(” Cube “), not to mention military military equipment,” they said.
No video footage or photos have been released to corroborate the claims, but if true, this would not be the first time that the GNA has seized these air defense systems.
The Government of National Accord forces captured two Pantsir air defense systems during their April advance near the Tunisian border.
Since losing the Tripoli Airport, the Libyan National Army has also lost their last positions inside the capital.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.