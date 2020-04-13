BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) have captured two cities west of Tripoli, today, after launching a powerful offensive in northwestern Libya this morning.
According to the latest reports from this front, the GNA forces, backed by Syrian mercenaries, captured the two cities of Surman and Sabratha after an intense battle with the Libyan National Army (LNA)>
“Our valiant forces have taken control of the cities of Sabratha and Surman,” Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, a spokesman for the GNA forces said in a statement released by the media center for the Operation Volcano Anger.
“Our heroic forces took control of a number of Emirati armored vehicles, Grad missile vehicles, 10 tanks and armed vehicles,” he added.
This latest advance by the GNA forces comes after weeks of losing ground to the Libyan National Army around the capital city, Tripoli.
