BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord forces spokesman, Mohamed Qanunu, announced that the GNA had carried out combat raids in Wadi Morsit on the road between Qurayyat and Nasma.
Qanunu explained that the targeted convoy consisted of a truck loaded with ammunition accompanied by four trucks carrying ammunition that were on their way to supply the Libyan National Army (LNA) troops south of Tripoli.
The LNA has yet to comment on this latest attack by the Government of National Accord forces.
This latest attack by the GNA comes just two days after the LNA commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the end of the U.N.-sponsored peace agreement.
The agreement included granting the powers of the head of government to the Presidency Council for the GNA, which is headed by the prime minister himself.
The agreement also provides for the formation of the Supreme Council of State from the members of the new General National Congress and the maintenance of the Libyan parliament elected in June 2014, which is headed by Aqila Saleh.
Since April 2019, the Libyan National Army has been conducting a military operation to capture Tripoli, the headquarters of the GNA.
