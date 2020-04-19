BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – Mustafa al-Mujai, a spokesman for the forces affiliated with the Government of National Accord (GNA), said on Saturday that their forces are advancing towards the city of Tarhuna from 5 axes.

Al-Majei said that their forces have extended control of several areas on the outskirts of Tarhuna city, which is located in the northwestern region of Libya.

He explained that their forces captured dozens of soldiers from the army of Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, and caused many deaths during the fighting throughout the day.

He pointed out that the battles that took place this morning were on the outskirts of Tarhuna, adding that they are on verge of entering this strategic city after intense clashes with the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Meanwhile, activists from inside the city of Tarhuna just confirmed that the clashes had stopped in the administrative borders of the city.

The city has a population of about one million people, and the Tarhuna tribes are among the largest Libyan tribes that have more than 63 tribes including “Awlad Ali, Al-Furjan, Al-Mahdi, Al-Ghurarat, Al-Dawamil, Hammamet, Awlad Hamad, Al-Awamer, Al-Hawatim, and Marghaneh.

The city is about 88 km southeast of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and it is one of the most important locations near the capital.

Tarhuna was one of the first cities to announce its solidarity with the General Command of the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

