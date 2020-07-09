BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Turkish-backed Sirte and Jafra liberation operations room, Al-Hadi Drah, announced that Abu Gurayn, Buwairat Al-Hassoun, and Al-Wasaka are now military zones that are strictly forbidden to enter and leave.
These developments come amid expectations that a battle may break out in Sirte and Al-Jafra between forces affiliated with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and Egyptian-backed Libyan National Army (LNA).
The Egyptian government has already warned the GNA about attempting to capture Al-Jafra and Sirte, declaring these two areas as a “red line” for Cairo.
On Wednesday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, expressed great concern about what he described as the “alarming military build-up around Sirte” in Libya.
Sirte was once held by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization; however, they were defeated by the GNA in 2016.
In early 2020, the Libyan National Army captured Sirte after launching a surprise attack to capture the city.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.