BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Turkish-backed Sirte and Jafra liberation operations room, Al-Hadi Drah, announced that Abu Gurayn, Buwairat Al-Hassoun, and Al-Wasaka are now military zones that are strictly forbidden to enter and leave.

These developments come amid expectations that a battle may break out in Sirte and Al-Jafra between forces affiliated with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and Egyptian-backed Libyan National Army (LNA).

The Egyptian government has already warned the GNA about attempting to capture Al-Jafra and Sirte, declaring these two areas as a “red line” for Cairo.

On Wednesday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, expressed great concern about what he described as the “alarming military build-up around Sirte” in Libya.

Sirte was once held by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization; however, they were defeated by the GNA in 2016.

In early 2020, the Libyan National Army captured Sirte after launching a surprise attack to capture the city.

