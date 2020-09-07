BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have allegedly captured another Russian-made helicopter that was abandoned by the Libyan National Army (LNA).
According to reports, the GNA captured a Russian-made Mi-8 chopper that belonged to the Libyan National Army after the pilot made an emergency landing near the town of Abu Gurayn.
In a photo shared on social media, the GNA can be seen transporting the Mi-8 helicopter to an unknown location.
It seems GNA captured a Mil Mi-8 belonging to Haftar's forces after it made an emergency landing around Abu Grain. pic.twitter.com/5mZns5iNuK
— Status-6 (@Archer83Able) September 7, 2020
The capture of this helicopter by the Government of National Accord forces marks the third time this year that they have seized an LNA chopper.
