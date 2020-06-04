BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Thursday, its control of all administrative borders of the capital, Tripoli, including Tripoli International Airport.

The spokesman for the forces of the Government of National Accord, Colonel Mohammad Qanunu, said in a statement today, that the forces of their forces have taken control of all the administrative borders of the capital.

The official Twitter page for the GNA’s operationpublished a tweet by Colonel Salah Al-Namroush, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense in the Al-Wefaq government, in which he said:

“Our forces continued their progress this morning and chased the terrorist militias and expelled them from the walls of Greater Tripoli, and the retreat of a number those from the airport to Bani Walid, southeast of Tripoli.”

The GNA announced yesterday its control of the Tripoli International Airport and “chasing remnants” of the Libyan National Army (GNA) forces towards Qasr bin Ghashir, and confirmed its control over the areas of Ain Zara and Wadi Al-Rabeeh during its operations in the region.

In turn, the spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stefan Diogaric, announced yesterday that the Libyan-Military Committee in the form of “5 + 5” has resumed its work.

Diogaric told a news conference that “the JMC in (5 + 5) resumed its work today (yesterday) Wednesday – there was a meeting chaired by the UN Special Envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams. This meeting was of course via video technology.”

Diogaric added: “A similar meeting with the delegation of the Government of National Accord is expected in the coming days. Negotiations will continue on the agreement on the ceasefire and related arrangements.”

