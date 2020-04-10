BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces announced on Friday a new raid on a strategic airbase in the southern countryside of Tripoli.
According to the official Facebook of the GNA-affiliated “Volcano Rage” operation, their air force bombed the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) positions at the Al-Watiya Airbase.
The Volcano Rage page said they destroyed at least one truck at the base that was carrying logistical equipment and ammunition to the Libyan National Army.
The spokesman for the GNA forces, Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, said in his tweet:
“The Libyan Air Force targeted on Thursday evening, the positions of the Haftar terrorist militia at the Al-Watiya Air Force Base. A truck carrying logistical equipment and an ammunition supply to the Haftar terrorist militia at the Wadi Dinar Gate before it reached Tarhouna.”
This announcement by the GNA forces comes just a day after the Libyan National Army announced the downing of two Turkish aircraft, likely drones, over the Tripoli countryside.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.