BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces announced on Friday a new raid on a strategic airbase in the southern countryside of Tripoli.

According to the official Facebook of the GNA-affiliated “Volcano Rage” operation, their air force bombed the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) positions at the Al-Watiya Airbase.

The Volcano Rage page said they destroyed at least one truck at the base that was carrying logistical equipment and ammunition to the Libyan National Army.

The spokesman for the GNA forces, Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, said in his tweet:

“The Libyan Air Force targeted on Thursday evening, the positions of the Haftar terrorist militia at the Al-Watiya Air Force Base. A truck carrying logistical equipment and an ammunition supply to the Haftar terrorist militia at the Wadi Dinar Gate before it reached Tarhouna.”

This announcement by the GNA forces comes just a day after the Libyan National Army announced the downing of two Turkish aircraft, likely drones, over the Tripoli countryside.

