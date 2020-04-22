BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have accused the Libyan National Army (LNA) of using chemical weapons in southern Tripoli.

“Our forces were subjected to a nerve gas attack south of Tripoli,” the Tripoli-based Libyan Interior Minister, Fathi Bashagha, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He continued: “Haftar does not have an army but religious, tribal and regional militias.”

“In the center of Salaheddine, our fighters have been exposed to nerve gas from the Haftar forces,” he said, adding that “we will achieve victory soon, and the Haftar project in Libya has failed.”

The Tripoli-based minister also claimed in his statement that Russian military contractors are also embedded with the Libyan National Army.

In previous statements in February, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov denied what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said about the presence of Russian private military companies operating in Libya under the supervision of Russian military officials.

Commenting on Erdogan’s statements, Bogdanov said, “This is not consistent with reality.”

The spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, announced earlier that many countries have no right to talk about destabilizing the situation in Libya after they destroyed it by their actions that violate international law.

