BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have vowed to retaliate against the Libyan National Army (LNA), following the latter’s attack on the Al-Watiyah Airbase last Thursday.
The spokesman for the GNA forces, Muhammad Qanunu, said that the airstrikes that hit the Al-Watiyah Airbase were carried out by foreign aircraft, in support of the Libyan National Army and their leader, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
Libyan political analyst, Ibrahim Belqalsem, said that targeting the Al-Watiyah Airbase was a very serious development in the proxy war on the North African nation’s soil.
Belqalsem suggested that it was the French Air Force that actually carried out the attack, despite the LNA’s statement about launching the strikes.
He explained that this development indicates an escalation of tension between France and Turkey and may go to direct conflict between the two parties, especially after the skirmishes that occurred in the Mediterranean through French frigates with Turkish naval vessels.
The Libyan political analyst believed that the events go towards ending the conflict in Libya and the political settlement, as the combat operation between the two sides has been stalled for about a month.
