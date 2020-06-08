BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.)- Fayez al-Sirraj, the head of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord, called for the “sacrifices” to proceed until the “criminal gangs and mercenaries” are defeated.
The official Facebook page of the GNA, “Operation Volcano Anger”, said that Al-Sirraj’s statements came during a call to the head of the field operations room in the Sirte and Al-Jafra regions.
The call dealt with “the latest developments in the field of the conduct of military operations, and to determine the readiness of the forces to implement the tasks assigned to them.”
The Libyan media reported that Al-Sirraj’s statements represented a tacit rejection of the Cairo declaration launched by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday to resolve the Libyan crisis and stop the shooting.
The government forces, backed by Turkey, had announced that they had tightened control of the town of Al-Washaka and had advanced it from 3 axes to Sirte city center.
