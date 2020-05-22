BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Mohammad al-Qiblawi, spokesman for the Libyan Foreign Ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA), announced Thursday that the government’s goal is to extend security control over all of the country.
Al-Qablawi pointed out that “the government aims to manage the political process with the believers in a democratic civil state.”
For its part, the forces affiliated with the GNA announced earlier, full control of the city of Al-Asaba, southwest of the capital, Tripoli, after clashes with the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
Prior to the capture of Al-Asaba, the Government of National Accord forces imposed full control over the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase near the Tunisian border.
The GNA’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj indicated that the “Al-Watiyah Airbase has joined the liberated cities on the west coast,” referring to the cities of Sabratha, Sorman, Al-Jameel and other coastal areas.
The aforementioned areas were captured by the Government of National Accord forces during their large-scale counter-offensive in the month of April.
