BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 A.M.) – The spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, said that the ceasefire declared by the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) was misleading the public opinion, saying that the latter and Turkey are preparing to launch an attack.
Mesmari said, in a press conference held on Sunday, that the initiative of the President of the Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, is “misleading the local and international public opinion” and aims “to cover up their true intentions about the situation in Libya.”
He considered that the recent military move confirms that “the plan is greater than the reconciliation government” that signed the ceasefire, and said that the Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, met on Sunday with leaders from the Tripoli authorities, who “made a decision to launch an attack on Sirte.”
He continued: “During the past 24 hours, we have seen Turkish ships and frigates advancing towards Sirte while they are in an offensive position.”
He stressed that the initiative of the Government of National Accord “is to throw ash in the eyes and the truth on the ground,” which is “written in another capital” and confirms the intention to attack the Libyan National Army.
Mesmari added: “terrorism is expanding in Libya under international sponsorship,” stressing, however, that “the Libyan National Army is fully prepared to confront any attack.”
Last Friday, the Libyan Government of National Accord, which is based in Tripoli, announced a unilateral ceasefire in all Libyan territories, and called for Sirte and Al-Jafrah to be demilitarized.
