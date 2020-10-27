BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces have launched a large-scale attack on Tuesday against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the areas under the control of the government.
According to a field source in the Latakia Governorate, the Turkish-backed militants launched dozens of missiles this morning towards the towns and villages inside the Latakia, Idlib, Aleppo and Hama governorates.
The source said the missiles caused a number of explosions across northwestern Syria, but the militant attack did not cause many casualties.
This latest attack by the Turkish-backed militants comes in response to the Russian Aerospace Forces’ strikes on the training camp of Faylaq Al-Sham in northern Idlib.
The Russian strikes proved devastating, as a field source told Al-Masdar News that the total number of casualties from the attack was estimated to be over 200.
Since the resumption of hostilities in Karabakh, the Russian Armed Forces have increased their aerial activity in northern Syria, especially after reports surfaced about Turkey’s transfer of Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan.
Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied these allegations, and in turn, they have accused Armenia of using foreign fighters from Lebanon and Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.