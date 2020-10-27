BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces have launched a large-scale attack on Tuesday against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the areas under the control of the government.

According to a field source in the Latakia Governorate, the Turkish-backed militants launched dozens of missiles this morning towards the towns and villages inside the Latakia, Idlib, Aleppo and Hama governorates.

The source said the missiles caused a number of explosions across northwestern Syria, but the militant attack did not cause many casualties.

This latest attack by the Turkish-backed militants comes in response to the Russian Aerospace Forces’ strikes on the training camp of Faylaq Al-Sham in northern Idlib.

The Russian strikes proved devastating, as a field source told Al-Masdar News that the total number of casualties from the attack was estimated to be over 200.

Since the resumption of hostilities in Karabakh, the Russian Armed Forces have increased their aerial activity in northern Syria, especially after reports surfaced about Turkey’s transfer of Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied these allegations, and in turn, they have accused Armenia of using foreign fighters from Lebanon and Syria.