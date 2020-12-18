BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Thursday evening, the Turkish army and their allied militants launched a heavy attack on the defenses of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the key town of ‘Ain ‘Issa in northern Al-Raqqa.

Initially, opposition activists reported an advance around ‘Ain ‘Issa, with claims that the Turkish army and their allied militants captured the villages of Al-Rahbah and Al-Musharifah after a fierce battle with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

However, since then, reports have surfaced that the Syrian Democratic Forces are still firmly in control of the two villages after an intense battle with the Turkish military and their allied militants over the last 12 hours.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the estimated number of losses for the Turkish-backed militants is nine, while pro-SDF accounts report a hire death toll for the former.

Along with the heavy losses, the Turkish military and their allied militants have been forced to withdraw to the line of contact, where they are now resorting to heavy artillery strikes on the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions.

Both the Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish-backed militants have moved in reinforcements to the line of contact in the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside, as another big battle is expected to take place in the coming days.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar News on Friday that the military is not involved in these clashes, but they are aware of the recent movements by the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants.