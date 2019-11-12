BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces scored a new advance in the northwestern countryside of Al-Hasakah this week, as their troops pushed towards the key town of Tal Tamr.

According to reports from northwestern Al-Hasakah, the Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) captured several hilltops that overlook Tal Tamr from its western flank.

Video footage of this advance on Tal Tamr was released by pro-militant media sites on Tuesday; it shows the SNA in combat against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Turkish-backed militants have been trying to capture Tal Tamr for several days now; however, they continue to be driven back from the town by the SDF and SAA.

Both the SAA and SDF have vowed to protect Tal Tamr and prevent the capture of the town by the Turkish-backed militants.

