BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly captured a Russian-made Mi-35 military chopper that was left behind by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

In the video, the Mi-35 chopper can be seen being transported by the Government of National Accord to an unknown area around Tripoli.

While the Libyan National Army has not commented on the authenticity of the video, it does appear that they lost military equipment during their retreat from Tripoli and its surroundings.

The Government of National Accord forces managed to advance at several fronts around Tripoli last week, as their troops captured the International Airport and the administrative borders of the capital.

The Libyan National Army said the retreat was due to international pressure to withdraw approximately 60km away from Tripoli in order to protect civilians.

