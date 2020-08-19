BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have seized an abandoned Russian-made helicopter near the strategic Libyan city of Sirte.
According to Clash Report, who shared a photo of the helicopter, the GNA seized an abandoned Russian-made Mi-17 chopper west of Sirte.
A #Russian made Mi-17 helicopter abandoned by the #Haftar militias after an emergency landing was discovered and seized by the #GNA in West #Sirte. pic.twitter.com/2rYuQkZrxF
— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 18, 2020
It’s was not stated when the Libyan National Army (GNA), who is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, abandoned the chopper; however, it was likely during the GNA’s large-scale counter-offensive west of Sirte.
The city of Sirte is currently under the control of the Libyan National Army; they captured the area during their surprise offensive in north-central Libya at the start of new year.
