BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have seized an abandoned Russian-made helicopter near the strategic Libyan city of Sirte.

According to Clash Report, who shared a photo of the helicopter, the GNA seized an abandoned Russian-made Mi-17 chopper west of Sirte.

A #Russian made Mi-17 helicopter abandoned by the #Haftar militias after an emergency landing was discovered and seized by the #GNA in West #Sirte. pic.twitter.com/2rYuQkZrxF — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 18, 2020

It’s was not stated when the Libyan National Army (GNA), who is led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, abandoned the chopper; however, it was likely during the GNA’s large-scale counter-offensive west of Sirte.

The city of Sirte is currently under the control of the Libyan National Army; they captured the area during their surprise offensive in north-central Libya at the start of new year.