BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces scored a new advance in northeastern Syria on Friday, as their troops managed to capture some areas north of Tal Tamr in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to reports from this front, the Turkish-backed militants, led by Faylaq Al-Rahman, captured the town of Al-Arishah after storming the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions in this rural area.

The capture of Arishah by the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) comes just days after they lost some ground west of Tal Tamr.

The Syrian Democratic Forces will likely launch a counter-offensive to retake this town in the coming hours, as they attempt to prevent the Turkish-backed militants from building up their defenses in this area.

Since the start of “Operation Peace Spring”, the Turkish-backed militants have captured several areas in northeastern Syria, including the strategic border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

While a ceasefire was declared by the U.S. administration, the Turkish-backed militants have continued to expand their presence inside this region.

