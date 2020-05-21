BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces announced on Thursday, that it has taken control of the city of Al-Asaba, west of the capital, Tripoli, after a fierce battle with the Libyan National Army (LNA).

In a statement released on the official page for Operation Volcano Anger, Colonel Tayyar Muhammad Qanunu, a military spokesman for the GNA said that their forces “regained control of the city of Al-Asaba,” adding that their air force units continue to monitor the situation on the ground.

On Monday, the GNA managed to extend their control over Al-Watiyah Air Force Base near the Tunisian border.

According to the GNA’s statement: “Our heroic forces have taken control of the Al-Watiyah Airbase.”

The capture of the Al-Watiyah Airbase came after more than a month of intense clashes and heavy bombardment, ultimately resulting in the LNA’s subsequent withdrawal on Monday.

