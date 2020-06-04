BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Prime Minister of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, announced on Thursday, his government’s refusal to negotiate with the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar.

Al-Sirraj pledged during a joint press conference in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to “continue the struggle until the enemy is completely eliminated.” He said that “war criminal” Haftar is not a partner in a political process, adding that “he will not give them an opportunity to negotiate after this stage.” “.

Al-Sarraj stressed that “the battle continues,” and expressed the determination of the reconciliation government resulting from the Skhirat agreement to extend its control over all Libyan lands, adding:

“Do not waive the application of justice and law to hold all those who committed crimes against the Libyans accountable.”

He called on the countries supporting Haftar to “stop their hands in Libya” and addressed them by saying: “Your bet has been lost and history will have no mercy.”

Al-Sarraj thanked Turkey for “standing alongside Libya and defending the legitimacy in it,” expressing his aspiration for a “close return of Turkish companies to rebuild Libya.”

The statement came days after the United Nations Mission in Libya announced the agreement of the Al-Wefaq government and the “National Army” to resume ceasefire negotiations.

