BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have managed to reenter the strategic coastal city of Sirte after launching a counter-attack against the Libyan National Army (LNA).
According to reports from the front, the GNA forces retook several sites inside of Sirte, while also capturing a number of soldiers from the Libyan National Army.
“The forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord from the city of Misrata have regained their positions in Sirte. At the moment, Sirte is again under the control of the Siraj forces,” the head of the Russian contact group told Sputnik Arabic.
“The Al-Wefaq government forces captured dozens of soldiers, seized 20 units of military equipment, and killed 50 people among those who fought alongside Haftar’s army,” he added.
On Monday, the Libyan National Army’s official spokesperson, Ahmad Al-Mismari, announced the capture of Sirte after the complete withdrawal of the Misrata militias from the city.
This offensive by the LNA caught the GNA forces off guard on Monday, which played a major role in the latter’s withdrawal.
