BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, announced on Saturday that its forces advanced from three axes to the city center of Sirte.
The GNA said that they advanced in the Jarif, Saheli and seven hubs to the center of Sirte, indicating the retreat and withdrawal of the Libyan National Army (LNA).
The GNA, backed by Turkey, announced that they had tightened control over the town of Washaka and continued to advance east towards the city of Sirte to extract it from the grip of the LNA.
“Our heroic forces have taken control of the town of Al-Washaka, bypassing the Bweirat Al-Hassoun area and are advancing aggressively to hit the city of Sirte,” the group said.
This comes hours after the GNA forces announced the launch of a new operation called “Path of Victory” with the aim of controlling the areas of Al-Washaka, Buwairat, Al-Hassoun, Jarf, Abu Hadi, Sirte and Al-Jafra.
