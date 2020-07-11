BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The commander of the Ijdabiya Operations Force, affiliated to the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Fawzi Al-Mansouri, revealed that his military units continue to prepare their defense lines at the cities of Sirte and Al-Jafra, pending the instructions of the General Command.
Al-Mansouri said that “the Libyan Army forces are fully prepared to respond to any attack by the Al-Wefaq forces, backed by mercenaries and Turks.”
The Ijdabiya Operations Force commander stated, “The response to the Al-Wefaq forces was preceded on June 6, while it was attempting to launch a hostile attack on the Libyan Army forces, and the enemy forces suffered great losses in lives, equipment and equipment.”
Al-Mansouri indicated that the Libyan Army forces monitored movements of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord forces, supported by mercenaries and Turks, in the vicinity of the cities of Sirte or Al-Jafra, stressing that these movements are being monitored around the clock.
He stressed that “both the Al-Jafra Airbase and the city of Sirte are considered the first line of defense for the oil fields, which are the primary goal for Erdogan.”
Al-Mansouri had warned earlier that “Turkey is heading to exploit the bases and terrorists in Libya as a springboard for its ambitions in North Africa and the region.”
