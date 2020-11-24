BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces have looted a church inside an occupied city in the northeastern part of the country, Syrian state media reported on Monday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted local sources in the city of Al-Hasakah as saying that members of militant groups supported by Turkey looted the Church of St. Thomas in the Al-Kanisa neighborhood in Ras Al-Ain city.

The sources pointed out that “the gunmen stole furniture and metal collectibles, including copper, and electrical appliances from the church, with the aim of smuggling them abroad.”

The sources affirmed that “the Turkish forces, the Syrian armed factions and the opposition have continued their violations against the people of the villages in the Ras Al-Ain area, and they, in collusion with their agents in those villages, seized new areas of agricultural land, stole agricultural equipment and machinery, and prevented farmers from working.”

Two weeks ago, the Turkish-backed Hamza Division seized hundreds of hectares in the villages of Douiri, the mosques of Tal Al-Buram, Tina and Al-Hardana in the countryside of Ras Al-Ain.

The Turkish-backed forces have been in control of Ras Al-Ain since October 2019, when they seized the city from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after a month-long battle.