BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Colonel Mohamed Qanunu, announced the start of the battle to “liberate the airport” in Tripoli.

Qanunu said in an urgent statement that the instructions were issued to the Al-Wefaq government forces “to move forward and hunt down the remnants of the Haftar terrorist militia fleeing the Tripoli airport.”

The military spokesman for Al-Wefaq announced that his forces “succeeded two days ago in tightening the cordon around Tripoli Airport in preparation for its liberation and the extension of state control over it.”

Qanunu further stated that Al-Wefaq forces “succeeded this week in recovering all the camps south of Tripoli, after they were the hotbeds of the rebels.”

He said in the context that his air force “carried out during the last hours, three combat strikes targeting a company of terrorist militia tanks in Qasr bin Ghashir, and a tank inside Tripoli Airport.”

Meanwhile, identical sources announced that Al-Wefaq government forces launched a large-scale attack on Tarhouna, the main stronghold for the Libyan National Army (LNA) southeast of Tripoli.

No advances have been reported by the Government of National Accord forces as of yet.

Advertisements