BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces launched a number of attacks in northern Syria on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, targeting several sites belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) east of the Euphrates River.
According to reports from the city of Al-Qamishli, the Turkish-backed forces targeted the Abu Rasin area of northwestern Al-Hasakah on Saturday, hitting the SDF and SAA positions from the Ras Al-‘Ain District.
The attack was followed up by the continuation of their military buildup east of Ras Al-‘Ain, especially near the border-city of Al-Derbisiyah.
Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the Turkish-backed forces launched heavy artillery strikes on the SDF’s positions south of Tal Abyad; this attack would last for a short while, despite the intensity of the assault.
While the SDF has not responded to the ceasefire violations by the Turkish-backed forces, they have, nevertheless, had to make preparations for a potential offensive by the latter.
A local source in Al-Qamishli said that civilians from the Abu Rasin and Al-Derbisiyah areas have already begun to move east in order to escape the attack by the Turkish-backed forces.
This upcoming operation by the Turkish-backed forces comes at a time of great concern for the people of northeastern Syria, as the ongoing fear of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the nearly bi-monthly disruption of water, has made life difficult for the large number of civilians living in Al-Hasakah.
