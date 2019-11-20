BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces launched a heavy attack on several sites in northern Syria this morning, as their troops targeted areas with a large presence of fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
According to reports from the Al-Raqqa Governorate, the Turkish-backed militants began their attack near the town of Tal Abyad. on Wednesday.
Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA), the Turkish-backed militants launched heavy artillery and missiles towards the SDF’s positions in northern Al-Raqqa.
The reports said the Turkish-backed militants specifically targeted the SDF’s positions in the villages of Qas ‘Ali, Khirbat Al-Baqr, Al-Jaran, and Al-Qarnafal near the town of Tal Abyad.
On Tuesday, the Turkish Presidential Adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, renewed his country’s invitation to Russia and America to, “to abide by their pledges on the safe area in Syria.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday that Ankara was ready to resume operations in Syria if Russia and the United States failed to meet their commitments to withdraw the SDF and YPG from the Turkish border region.
