BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – For the third time in the last 72 hours, the Turkish-backed forces have attempted to advance their positions in the northeastern region of Syria.

Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions along the Tal Tamr front in northwestern Al-Hasakah.

According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army has been able to fend off the currently militant attack; however, the SNA has been relentlessly targeting their positions with artillery and rockets, which seems to be a prelude to another big attack.

Also assisting the Syrian Army in defense of Tal Tamr is the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); they have played an important role in the front-line defense of Tal Tamr.

The SAA and SDF have both vowed to protect Tal Tamr and thus far, they have foiled all attempts by the Turkish-backed militants to capture this key town located south of the Turkish border.

The Syrian Army has deployed heavy equipment to this front and reinforcements continue to pour into the Tal Tamr District each day.

