BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces launched a big assault in southern Tripoli on Tuesday, as they attempted to capture several areas from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA).
According to reports from southern Tripoli, the GNA forces launched a number of attacks along the Al-Ramlah axis, resulting in heavy clashes with the Libyan National Army.
The reports said the GNA forces were able to achieve some progress along the southern Tripoli front, putting them within striking distance of the Tripoli International Airport near Al-Ramlah.
The pro-GNA media has reported that the Turkish-backed forces have already captured the Al-Ramlah axis; however, this has not been confirmed.
Despite the announcement of the resumption of ceasefire talks, intense clashes along the southern Tripoli front.
Both warring parties have launched big attacks this week, with the Libyan National Army concentrating their assault on the Gharyan axis, which they have managed to advance towards after fierce clashes.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.