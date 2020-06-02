BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces launched a big assault in southern Tripoli on Tuesday, as they attempted to capture several areas from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA).

According to reports from southern Tripoli, the GNA forces launched a number of attacks along the Al-Ramlah axis, resulting in heavy clashes with the Libyan National Army.

The reports said the GNA forces were able to achieve some progress along the southern Tripoli front, putting them within striking distance of the Tripoli International Airport near Al-Ramlah.

The pro-GNA media has reported that the Turkish-backed forces have already captured the Al-Ramlah axis; however, this has not been confirmed.

Despite the announcement of the resumption of ceasefire talks, intense clashes along the southern Tripoli front.

Both warring parties have launched big attacks this week, with the Libyan National Army concentrating their assault on the Gharyan axis, which they have managed to advance towards after fierce clashes.

