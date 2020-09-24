BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants in the Al-Hasakah countryside have been busy these last 24 hours, as they have launched attacks against one another, and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces.

The militant factions, which are part of a Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army”, launched attacks on their own positions last night, when infighting broke out among the groups near the city of Ras Al-‘Ain.

On Thursday morning, the Turkish-backed forces shifted their attention to the Abu Rasin region of Al-Hasakah, where they launched heavy artillery on the defenses of the Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces.

The attacks would continue into the afternoon, as the Turkish-backed forces targeted not only Abu Rasin, but also, the Tal Tamr countryside, which both the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian Arab Army share joint control of.

Neither the Syrian Army nor the Syrian Democratic Forces responded to the ceasefire violation from the Turkish-backed militants.