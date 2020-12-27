BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants continued where they left off on Friday, as their forces heavily targeted the strategic town of Ain Issa and its surroundings.

According to a local source in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Turkish-backed militants launched several artillery shells and rockets toward Ain Issa and its surrounding areas on Friday evening, with a primary focus on the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Friday evening attack by the Turkish-backed militants came just a day after they attempted to break through the defenses of the Syrian Democratic Forces at the village of Al-Musharifah in the Ain Issa countryside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack by the Turkish-backed militants would end in failure, as they were forced to withdraw from the area after suffering heavy losses at the hands of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Since the end of the Karabakh conflict on November 10th, Turkey has shifted its attention to the northern region of Syria, where the Syrian Democratic Forces control a large amount of territory east of the Euphrates River.

Many of the Syrian militant groups in northern Syria sent their fighters to Karabakh, as they served as mercenaries in the Azerbaijani war effort against the local Armenian forces.

According to opposition activists, between 250 and 350 mercenaries were killed during the 40-day-long war.