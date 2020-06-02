BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed factions once again clashed with one another in northeastern Syria over the control of goods that were looted by their forces.

According to reports from northeastern Syria, the Turkish-backed militants were engaged in heavy clashes in the Abu Rasin region of Al-Hasakah, which resulted in casualties among these groups.

A field source told the Syrian Arab News Agency that the “fighting broke out between terrorist groups affiliated with the (Sultan Murad, Al-Hamzah and Sharqiya) terrorist organizations supported by the Turkish regime at the Bab al-Khair axis and Umm Ashba in the Abu Rasin countryside, against the background of the seizure of agricultural lands and the sharing of their crops after the displacement of their owners from the region.”

The total number of casualties among the militant groups is unknown; however, there have a number of reports before about the Turkish-backed factions clashing in the Abu Rasin region of Al-Rasin.

Advertisements