BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed forces continued their infighting in northeastern Syria this week after new reports surfaced of two factions clashing over abandoned homes in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Turkish-backed Sultan Murad Brigade and 20th Division of the Free Syrian Army (TFSA) clashed in the city of Ras Al-Ain over these abandoned homes in an undisclosed neighborhood.
“The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has monitored, this evening, clashes with machine guns between members of Sultan Murad and members of the 20th Division in the city of Ras al-Ain, within the areas of “Peace Spring” in Al-Hasakeh countryside, amid a state of fear and panic among civilians as a result of these repeated clashes in civilian places,” the SOHR report said.
The SOHR report said no casualties had been reported by either of the Turkish-backed factions.
This latest battle between the two Turkish-backed factions comes at a time when local sources have reported increased friction between these groups inside the city of Ras Al-Ain.
The Turkish-backed forces captured Ras Al-Ain in October 2019 after they launched a major assault against the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
