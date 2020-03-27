BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 A.M.) – Two Turkish-backed factions clashed in northern Syria on Thursday, resulting in a short period of upheaval in the militant-held areas.
According to reports, the militant group, Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah, attacked a rival Turkish-backed faction in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
No information was released regarding casualties between the Turkish-backed factions.
The Turkish-backed factions that took part in operation “Peace Spring” have clashed on several occasions in the past few months, prompting Turkey to step in to halt the hostilities.
Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah has been a major thorn in the side of the Turkish forces, as they have attacked several forces from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) in the Afrin region and a number of other areas in Syria.
