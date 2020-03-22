BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have cutoff water to nearly a million Syrians in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, Sputnik Arabic reported, citing a government source.
An official source in the governmental drinking and wastewater institution told Sputnik: “The elements of the Syrian armed opposition factions expelled, on the evening of Saturday, March 21, all the employees and engineers of the drinking water organization from their workplace at the station of the wells project near the border city of Ras Al-Ain.”
The source added, “And immediately, the militias cut off the water completely for nearly one million people living in the governorate of Al-Hasakah.
The Sputnik correspondent in the city said that cutting the water to Al-Hasakah and the town of Tal Tamr coincides with the intensive preparation of the Syrian authorities and the local population to implement the precautionary measures announced by the Syrian government over the past few days to prevent the “coronavirus.
