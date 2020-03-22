BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants have cutoff water to nearly a million Syrians in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, Sputnik Arabic reported, citing a government source.

An official source in the governmental drinking and wastewater institution told Sputnik: “The elements of the Syrian armed opposition factions expelled, on the evening of Saturday, March 21, all the employees and engineers of the drinking water organization from their workplace at the station of the wells project near the border city of Ras Al-Ain.”

The source added, “And immediately, the militias cut off the water completely for nearly one million people living in the governorate of Al-Hasakah.

The Sputnik correspondent in the city said that cutting the water to Al-Hasakah and the town of Tal Tamr coincides with the intensive preparation of the Syrian authorities and the local population to implement the precautionary measures announced by the Syrian government over the past few days to prevent the “coronavirus.

 

 

Hayton
Hayton
I’m not sure if that’s a war crime or not. Or a crime-against-humanity. But it needs a response, and a swift and aggressive one. Maybe Russia should threaten to knock out the water supply to Gaziantep. Or Ankara, even better. But this must not be allowed to happen.

2020-03-23 06:46
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
It’s a war crime and if people start dying from lack of water, it’s a crime against humanity.
+++ “Maybe Russia should threaten to knock out the water supply to Gaziantep. Or Ankara, even better”
=> Would Russia take such step, it’d also be a war-crime.
Retaliating to a war-crime with another war crime makes you a criminal too…

Nestor Arapa
El gobierno Sirio debe lanzar la ofensiva con ayuda de la fuerza aérea de este lugar para expulsar a los terroristas respaldados por el gobierno Turco.
La justificación está dada para salvar vidas de los ciudadanos Sirios de la pandemia de coronavirus, covid-19.

2020-03-23 03:39
RussG553
RussG553
Prepare to meet your maker, terrorists. You are actually worse than the US.

2020-03-23 06:20
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
In case you wouldn’t know, it’s the way those fighting for the cause of the non-existing god of Islam. Coran says that all those refusing to fight jihad shall be harshly punished. Jihad is a mandatory draft you can only dodge in case of health issues. Civilians not helping jihadis the best they shall be punished too. Note that Houthis do exactly the same thing as they seize UN humanitarian packs, so famine helps them coercing families into sending their children to become child-soldiers to be used as canon-fodder by Iranian proxies! So goes jihad from the start! Mujahdeen invaing… Read more »

2020-03-23 20:16
ty ty
ty ty
Jews would be wise using all that money cleaning the oceans of trash instead of destroying the planet, financing ISIS and stealing other peoples land

2020-03-23 09:17