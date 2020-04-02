BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The ongoing water crisis in the Al-Hasakah Governorate continued on Thursday when the Turkish-backed militants damaged main tidal line feeding into the administrative capital and several other areas.

The Director General of the Al-Hasakah Water Corporation, Mahmoud Al-Oklah, reported that the interruption of drinking water in the city of Al-Hasakah was a result of the main (traction line) from the project of the wells station in the countryside of Ras al-Ain being damaged by the Turkish-backed forces.

Al-Oklah added that engineers are currently examining the damage and determining the possibility of direct repairs, which were afflicted by the 1.2-meter tide line, in light of the continued bombing by the Turkish-backed militants.

For several weeks now, the Turkish-backed militants have been purposely cutting the water supply to the people of the Al-Hasakah Governorate; this has left more than 500,000 people without water around the administrative capital.

Just two days ago, the Turkish-backed forces resumed pumping drinking water into the city, before concentrated shelling along the tide line caused it to be cut again.

