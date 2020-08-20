BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – For the past eight days, the people of northeastern Syria have been without water, despite the blistering heat that is greatly affecting the Al-Jazira region.
According to reports from locals in northeast Syria, the Turkish military and their allied militants have cutoff drinking water to the people of Al-Hasakah, as they have shut down the important Alouk facility in the Ras Al-‘Ayn District.
Despite efforts to pressure the militants and Turkish forces to restore the water to the people, they have refused to do so, while continuing their attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
A source in the city of Al-Qamishli told Al-Masdar that the Turkish-backed militants are purposely preventing water from reaching the people of Al-Hasakah in order to punish them for living under the government and/or the Self-Management areas.
Furthermore, the source says that the Turkish-backed militants have cutoff the water supply to the people of Al-Hasakah on several occasions since they captured the city of Ras Al-‘Ayn in September 2019.
Several activists have since taken to social media to condemn this act by the militants and their backers, calling on the latter to restore the water supply to the people.
In the past, the Turkish-backed militants cutoff water to the people of Aleppo, when they controlled the supply facility inside the most densely populated governorate inside Syria.
The Syrian Arab Army was able to eventually retake the water supply facility from the militant forces, which is a tactic they may have to use in order to end this latest water crisis in Al-Hasakah.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.