BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – For the past eight days, the people of northeastern Syria have been without water, despite the blistering heat that is greatly affecting the Al-Jazira region.

According to reports from locals in northeast Syria, the Turkish military and their allied militants have cutoff drinking water to the people of Al-Hasakah, as they have shut down the important Alouk facility in the Ras Al-‘Ayn District.

Despite efforts to pressure the militants and Turkish forces to restore the water to the people, they have refused to do so, while continuing their attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A source in the city of Al-Qamishli told Al-Masdar that the Turkish-backed militants are purposely preventing water from reaching the people of Al-Hasakah in order to punish them for living under the government and/or the Self-Management areas.

Furthermore, the source says that the Turkish-backed militants have cutoff the water supply to the people of Al-Hasakah on several occasions since they captured the city of Ras Al-‘Ayn in September 2019.

Several activists have since taken to social media to condemn this act by the militants and their backers, calling on the latter to restore the water supply to the people.

In the past, the Turkish-backed militants cutoff water to the people of Aleppo, when they controlled the supply facility inside the most densely populated governorate inside Syria.

The Syrian Arab Army was able to eventually retake the water supply facility from the militant forces, which is a tactic they may have to use in order to end this latest water crisis in Al-Hasakah.