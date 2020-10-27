BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants resumed their large attack on northwestern Syria this evening, as they continue their retaliation for the Russian airstrikes that killed and wounded over 200 of their fighters.
According to a field source in northwestern Syria, the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies launched dozens of rockets and artillery shells towards the government areas.
The source said the militants and their jihadist allies mostly hit open fields, despite their attempts to hit towns in Idlib, Hama, Latakia and Aleppo.
This latest attack by the Turkish-backed forces comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) retaliated and launched several missiles toward the militant positions along the front-lines in northwestern Syria.
At the same time, Russian and Syrian military reconnaissance planes are conducting flights over the militant positions to identify where the shelling and rocket fire is coming from.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.